Jeetendra, Who Now Lives In A Rs 200 Crore Juhu Bungalow, Spent His Childhood In A <i>Chawl</i>: "<i>Jab Mere Ghar Pankha Laga...</i>"

Film veteran Jeetendra lives in the posh Krishna bungalow in Juhu, located on Gulmohar Cross Road No. 5 in the JVPD Scheme, with his wife Shobha Kapoor, daughter Ekta Kapoor and grandson Ravie.

The house is valued at about Rs 200 crore, as per Housing.com.

But fame and money did not come easily to him. The superstar spent his childhood in a four-storey chawl in Mumbai.

Years ago, on Indian Idol, Jeetendra spoke about his days in Girgaon's Shyam Sadan chawl.

He said that around 80 families lived in the four-storey chawl, and everyone lived peacefully. If one household ran out of tea or other supplies, another would immediately step in to help.

"Jab mere ghar mein pankha laga, sab building ke log dekhne ko aaye (When a ceiling fan was installed in my house, everyone in the building came to see it)," he said, adding that his house was also the first to get tube lights.

During the episode, Jeetendra also opened up about how parental guidance and one's surroundings shape a person's personality.

"Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo meri parvarish, jo sanskaar... Maa-baap ne toh diye hi, par aapke mahaul se bhi aapko bohot sanskaar milte hain (Apart from parents, I believe one's surroundings play a very important role in their upbringing and values). I am a typical Maharashtrian in habits, language and everything. I became a hero because I could speak Marathi very well," he said.

Jeetendra's present house is also known as Prem Milan. As per Housing.com, Tusshar Kapoor does not live in the bungalow but stays nearby.

Jeetendra is a family man. A fan page dedicated to the superstar often shares wholesome family moments with Shobha, Ekta and Tusshar. Grandsons Ravie and Laksshya are the apples of his eye.

Jeetendra, who dominated the Hindi film scene between the 1960s and the 1980s, acted in top-earning films such as Jeene Ki Raah, Humjoli, Caravan, Bidaai, Udhar Ka Sindur, Dharam Veer, Swarg Narak, Jaani Dushman, Aasha, Meri Aawaz Suno, Farz Aur Kanoon, Himmatwala, Tohfa, Maqsad, Swarg Se Sunder, Khudgarz and Thanedaar.

His notable performances include Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, Mere Huzoor, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, Jigri Dost, Parichay, Khushboo, Kinara, Priyatama, Lok Parlok, Takkar, Jyoti, Pyaasa Sawan and Sanjog.