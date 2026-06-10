Bharathiraja's Final Rites To Be Performed With Full State Honours Tomorrow

The final rites of legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, who died on Wednesday, will be performed with full state honours at his farmhouse in Theni district on June 11 afternoon, noted lyricist Vairamuthu told PTI.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Vairamuthu told reporters that the filmmaker's body will remain at his Neelankarai residence in Chennai until 9 pm on Wednesday for the public and film fraternity to pay their last respects.

The body will then be transported overnight to his native soil. "The family has decided to lay him to rest in the land where he drew his first breath," Vairamuthu said.

The remains will reach his farmhouse at Kaatrodu near Vathalagundu on Thursday morning. Following public homage, the burial will take place at 3 pm.

Vairamuthu also expressed gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for announcing a police guard of honour for the auteur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had also announced that Bharathiraja would receive full state honours at his funeral. The decision followed appeals from members of the film industry who urged the government to formally recognise his contribution to cinema.

The actor-director, known as a trendsetter for his choice of stories and their treatment, died at the age of 84.

A multiple national award winner known for his predominantly rural content, Bharathiraja shot to fame with his maiden directorial venture, 16 Vayathinile, in 1977.

Top actors Kamal Haasan and Sridevi were the lead pair, with Rajinikanth playing the villain in a film that went on to rule the box office. The film is rated as one of the best Tamil films even today.