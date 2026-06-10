Taylor Sheridan To Write 'Call of Duty’ Movie With Zay Bond, Film To Release By 2028

The long-awaited film adaptation of the mega-popular IP, Call of Duty, is finally moving forward after more than a decade in development. Paramount Pictures has tapped acclaimed writer and producer Taylor Sheridan to help bring the iconic video game franchise to the big screen. Peter Berg is set to direct the project and it is scheduled to arrive in theaters in June 2028.

Sheridan will co-write the screenplay alongside Zay Bond. The project marks Sheridan's first feature screenplay since F.A.S.T., which is expected to release in 2027.

Plans for a live-action Call of Duty movie were first announced in 2015 by Activision Blizzard Studios. However, the adaptation faced multiple delays over the following decade. Director Stefano Sollima, who was previously attached to the project, eventually exited due to production setbacks and concerns over the project's lack of momentum.

Sheridan brings extensive experience in action-driven storytelling, having written films such as Sicario, Hell or High Water, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Without Remorse, while also creating hit television series including Lioness. His work often explores moral ambiguity and high-stakes conflict, themes that align closely with the military-focused Call of Duty franchise.

The film will also reunite Sheridan with director Peter Berg, whose action-heavy filmmaking style has made him a standout choice for adapting one of gaming's most successful military franchises. Berg's directing credits include Lone Survivor, Patriots Day, The Kingdom and Mile 22, all of which showcase his experience with large-scale action and military-themed storytelling.

While plot details remain under wraps, the adaptation will likely be bolstered by intense, explosive tactical missions and heavy artillery showdowns, sure to sate even the most hardcore Call of Duty gamers. Sheridan's previous work on Lioness and Without Remorse suggests the film could explore the ethical dilemmas and human costs often associated with modern warfare.

With Sheridan's gritty storytelling and Berg's proven track record directing action spectacles, you can expect the Call of Duty movie to be one of the most anticipated video game adaptations on the horizon.