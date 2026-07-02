Sam Elliott Didn’t Like Yellowstone Until Taylor Sheridan Made One Pitch

Before becoming one of the standout stars of 1883, Sam Elliott was not completely convinced about joining Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. The veteran actor had doubts about the hit franchise, but a personal conversation with Sheridan changed his mind.

During an interview with Howard Stern, Sheridan revealed that Elliott was honest about not being a fan of the original Yellowstone series. Instead of trying to change his opinion, Sheridan explained that 1883 will tell a very different story with its own style and emotional journey.

Sheridan shared the full idea for the prequel, including the path Elliott's character will take throughout the series.

After hearing the story, Elliott agreed to join the project and Sheridan later wrote the role especially for him. The filmmaker also praised Elliott by calling him one of the nicest people he has worked with and an outstanding actor.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Taylor Sheridan said, “He's one of the best that we've ever had. So, with Sam, which I used him in 1883. It's funny because I called him and we talked and he's like, ‘I don't like that Yellowstone. That's a cowboy soap opera.' I said, ‘You're right. I'm not asking you to be on that. We're not.

“That's the punk rock me throwing middle fingers at the industry and a lot of other shit. This is going to be the grown up me. I have a story I want to tell. Here's the story and here's the arc of your character.' I pitched it to him and he said, 'That's beautiful. I'd love to do that.' I said, ‘Great. I'm going to go write it for you.' And he's one of the most delightful human beings I have ever met. A wizard of an actor.”

For Sheridan, working with Sam Elliott was a special experience for him. He explained that it still feels unreal to hear an actor like him perform the lines he wrote. Sheridan also shared that, over time, they built a close friendship and he feels grateful that he can now call Elliott a friend.

Although Sam Elliott did not join the original Yellowstone series, he agreed to star in its prequel, 1883. He now also appears in another of Taylor Sheridan's successful shows, Landman. Now, it is not known whether Elliott's opinion of the original Yellowstone series has changed.