Paramount+ Drops  Taylor Sheridan’s "Lioness" Season 3 Photos Ahead of Its Premiere In August

Paramount+ has released a series of new photos from the highly anticipated third season of Lioness, giving fans a fresh look at the next installment of Taylor Sheridan's hit espionage drama. The streaming platform confirmed that Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, August 2.

Production began in Fort Worth in October 2025 and wrapped in March, marking the second consecutive season the series has filmed across North Texas. The new season once again follows CIA operative Joe (Zoe Saldaña) as she balances her “personal and professional lives as the tip of the spear in the agency's war on terror.”

According to the official synopsis, “Hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.”

Alongside the release date announcement, Paramount+ unveiled a collection of new images teasing the action, intrigue and characters that viewers can expect this season. It is worth noting that much of the cast from the first two seasons is set to return.

Here's a look.

What We Know About ‘Lioness'

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Lioness is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski and Keith Cox.

The ensemble cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier and Yellowstone alum Ian Bohen.

The series filmed its first season across Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Paris and Mallorca, Spain. For season 2, they shifted the production to North Texas. Recent seasons have filmed in and around Fort Worth, Weatherford, Strawn, Stephenville and Glen Rose.

For viewers looking to catch up before the new season arrives, Seasons 1 and 2 of Lioness are currently available to stream on Paramount+.