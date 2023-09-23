Jawan Dialogue Writer Sumit Arora Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Zinda Banda Of Bollywood.' Actor Replies

Image shared on X. (courtesy: Sumitaroraa)

Besides getting big love from his fans, actor Shah Rukh Khan has been on the receiving end of praises from his Jawan team as well. The latest to join the bandwagon is Jawan's dialogue writer Sumit Arora. Calling the Baazigar star a "magic of a person," Sumit Arora, in an extensive note on X (previously known as Twitter) on Saturday, heaped praises on the star and thanked him "for all the love and laughter." Sumit Arora's post read, "Last three years have been incredibly beautiful and memorable in more ways than one. Writing dialogues for this super special film, working with a powerhouse filmmaker, working with an immensely dedicated team who put in their ALL in the film and then… this beautiful man Shah Rukh Khan."

He continued, "I don't know if I will be able to say anything new apart from what has already been said about him. But all I can say is, that he is just magic of a person. A walking talking bundle of love. Anybody who meets him, comes back feeling special. He is a star who not only shines bright but also spreads his stardust onto you. I have been privileged to watch his magic so up close, both, in front of the camera, and off the camera. And there has been just so much to learn. Dealing with every situation and every person with so much love, grace and gentleness. Giving equal respect to each and everyone. Always being so inclusive, and so open. So humble and always so witty. There is so much that one can learn from you and I really hope some of these learnings stick around and stay with me. At least some of it better should."

Sumit signed off the post on a hilarious note as he wrote, "Thank you for everything sir, for all the love and all the laughter. You are truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood. Bas now I will stop here.. warna aap phir se bologe ki, itna lamba lamba mat likh, picture hai, khatam bhi karni hai (Now I will stop here or else you will ask me not to write such long forms, its a picture, we need to finish it as well)."

Sumit's post caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan himself, who, in keeping up with his tradition of replying to fan messages, also replied to the writer. He wrote, "Abhi bhi lamba hi likha hai. Sankshipt beta sankshipt. (Now also you have written long, abreviate son abreviate) The ability to invest love in ur creativity but not fall in love with it is the greatest quality a writer can possess. U have been a pillar of strength thru the making of #Jawan & ur dialogues made the film memorable. Love u."

Last three years have been incredibly beautiful and memorable in more ways than one. Writing dialogues for this super special film, working with a powerhouse filmmaker, working with an immensely dedicated team who put in their ALL in the film and then… this beautiful man… pic.twitter.com/2nWIfNwfNq — Sumit Aroraa 🇮🇳 (@Sumitaroraa) September 23, 2023

Abhi bhi lamba hi likha hai. Sankshipt beta sankshipt. The ability to invest love in ur creativity but not fall in love with it is the greatest quality a writer can possess. U have been a pillar of strength thru the making of #Jawan & ur dialogues made the film memorable. Love u https://t.co/7Z1XDt66h4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 23, 2023

Earlier on Friday, during an ASKSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared his experience of working once again with Deepika Padukone in Jawan. During the session, a user asked him, "How was it being on set with Deepika for the 7th time?" To which SRK responded, "It's always a pleasure and happiness working with her."

It's always a pleasure and happiness working with her. https://t.co/zdb8pC2VNx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

During the #AskSRK session, a user also asked SRK what was his son AbRam's reaction after watching 'Jawan'? to which he replied, "Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy....he loved it in the climax. #Jawan."

Talking about Box Office numbers, the film's Hindi version has managed to collect ₹ 480.54 crore within 16 days of its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday. On its third Friday, Jawan minted ₹ 7 crore at the domestic box office.

Deconstructing the film's box office numbers, Taran Adarsh wrote on X (earlier called Twitter), "Jawan continues to dominate the marketplace, despite new releases... Expect a jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 480.54 cr. Hindi. #India biz. Boxoffice. Jawan [Tamil + Telugu; Week 3] Fri 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 55.46 cr. Box office."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance).