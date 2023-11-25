Jawan And Tiger 3 Actor Ridhi Dogra: 'Have Proven Myself Enough, Now Need Big Roles'

Image instagrammed by Ridhi Dogra. (Courtesy: RidhiDogra)

Ridhi Dogra has had a stellar year so far. She acted in Jawan as the adoptive mother of Shah Rukh Khan. She also shared screen space with Emraan Hashmi as his wife who took up a mission when Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif) refused to materialise it. Having worked with big banners, Ridhi now aspires to have big roles in films. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ridhi Dogra expressed her wish and also talked about the dynamics on the basis of which actors are cast in the film industry. Ridhi said to Hindustan Times, "I have so much love from the audience, but the industry needs to wake up. What is it that you need to do to prove yourself? I have proved myself time and again. What if probably not there is that I am nobody's sister, nobody's daughter, nephew or niece..."

She added, "I am going to keep pushing it, wherever I can. If you work in a factory, and the factory owner is more comfortable talking to his bhatija, over the guy who is putting in hours and hours, you can't do anything. I have proven myself enough, now I need the big roles and spotlight."

Ridhi also said she is always dedicated to her work. She said, "I want them to take actors who are diligent and take their work seriously. Put your money on people who are hardworking. I put my heart and soul into whichever role I play, chaahe chotta ho chaahe bada (Even if it's small or big). But that doesn't mean I will not express my desire."

A few days back, Ridhi Dogra shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram profile from the sets of Tiger 3 and wrote an extensive note to thank Yash Raj Films (the producer of Tiger 3) for giving her such opportunity. Ridhi also shared a selfie with Tiger AKA Salman Khan. An excerpt from her post read, "Tiger 3 for a Minute. For as long as I remember, CINEMA and Dreams and Love and Beauty has been only one thing for me - The Legendary - Mr. Yash Chopra. Age 5 - Chandni was the first memory I had of being in a movie theatre. "

Ridhi continued, "bandbaajabaaraat is my 'wake me up let's go' film. And a big reason for me to do this part was to be on Maneesh's set, see him at work and be directed by him.Thank you @yrf adityachopra @shanoosharmarahihai. maneeshsharma for bringing me into this world. The film is running successfully at all cinemas. Near and far. Go watch it. The story is king and this film has terrific story."

Ridhi complimented Salman Khan with these words, "@BeingSalmanKhan is superlative and the heart of the film. You can feel the soul of the character in his performance. It's an absolute treat to watch him."

Ridhi is happy for the recognition coming her way though her eyes are set on a "Big" role. She concluded the post with these words, "Meanwhile, I'm waiting for my Big role. Till then heart is satiated with Shaheen#tiger3." Take a look at her post here:

Besides Jawan, Ridhi Dogra is known for her performances in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan,Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman and Asur.