Ridhi Dogra On Tiger 3 And Salman Khan: 'The Heart Of The Film'

Ridhi Dogra is back in the limelight one more time for her performance in Tiger 3. In the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film, Ridhi played the character of Emraan Hashmi's (the antagonist in the film) wife Shaheen who took up a mission when Zoya (Katrina Kaif) refused to materialise it. Eventually, she lost her life as well as her unborn child during the mission. Ridhi Dogra shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram profile from the sets of Tiger 3 and wrote an extensive note to thank Yash Raj Films (the producer of Tiger 3) for giving her such opportunity. Ridhi also shared a selfie with Tiger AKA Salman Khan. Ridhi began her note like this, "Tiger 3 for a Minute. For as long as I remember, CINEMA and Dreams and Love and Beauty has been only one thing for me - The Legendary - Mr. Yash Chopra. Age 5 - Chandni was the first memory I had of being in a movie theatre. And I continue to be an ardent Fan. Yes. The ultimate dream is the Leading part. But, For the sake of that '5 year old, 10 year old, that teenager, that first time in love, first time heartbroken , first time dressing up like a lady' in me I had to have this experience. As an actor, the calculation of time on screen may be brief. But for the joy and hope he has given me growing up - the chance to be in the Yash Raj World was too precious to waste waiting for something big.(YOLO)."

Ridhi continued, "bandbaajabaaraat is my 'wake me up let's go' film. And a big reason for me to do this part was to be on Maneesh's set, see him at work and be directed by him.Thank you @yrf adityachopra @shanoosharmarahihai. maneeshsharma for bringing me into this world. The film is running successfully at all cinemas. Near and far. Go watch it. The story is king and this film has terrific story."

Ridhi complimented Salman Khan with these words, "@BeingSalmanKhan is superlative and the heart of the film. You can feel the soul of the character in his performance. It's an absolute treat to watch him."

Ridhi is happy for the recognition coming her way though her eyes are set on a "Big" role. She concluded the post with these words, "Meanwhile, I'm waiting for my Big role. Till then heart is satiated with Shaheen#tiger3." Take a look at her post here:

Ridhi Doga was in the limelight a few months ago for portraying Shah Rukh Khan's adoptive mother in Atlee's Jawan. Some people questioned her choice as she played a mother-character to a man older to him. Speaking about her role Ridhi told India Today, "I'll be honest, I was very nervous about taking this up, but I didn't know any better. I didn't understand if I should do it, or I should not do it. The only thing I saw in it was that it was challenging for me. That's the only thing that pushed me to do it."

Revealing the reason she actually agreed to do the role, Ridhi Dogra added, "At that time, I was shooting for like all those web series where I played significant roles, that's the time I got a call for this character, Kaveri. For me, I am a student of cinema and so, when I was told that Atlee wanted to meet me, it was a huge thing. They had started shooting back then. I remember when Atlee called me on set, SRK was on the floor, shooting. For me, the fact that a director of his stature took out time to meet me was huge."

Besides Jawan, Ridhi Dogra is known for her performances in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman and Asur.