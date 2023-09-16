Ridhi Dogra To Jawan Director Atlee: 'Was Safe In The Hands Of Your Creative Genius'

Ridhi and Atlee. (Courtesy: RidhiDogra)

Ridhi Dogra, who has been making headlines for playing adoptive mother to Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, wrote a gratitude note for the director of the movie Atlee. Ridhi was present at the Jawan press meet in Mumbai on Friday. Sharing a picture with Atlee from the event, Ridhi wrote she was "in the safe hands" of Atlee's "creative genius". However, during the promotions of the movie, Ridhi said it was not easy for her to play Shah Rukh Khan's mother at the age of 38. Tagging Atlee, Ridhi wrote in the note, "Today when I heard you speak about your love for cinema I was overwhelmed. As another cinema lover, you are an absolute gift to us. Someone who thrives, fully comes alive and revels in the world of his characters and story telling. Thank you also for single-handedly bringing back audiences to cinemas. And enjoy films as it should be. Larger than life and Euphoric!!"

She continued, "And to be able to have the opportunity to witness you in the midst of your magic Is the stuff of dreams. I can't begin to write about your genius. I always saw you smiling on set, cool as a cucumber, chilling away while you must be crazily working with the team to make your vision come alive. I will be grateful to you always for picking me to play your Kaveri Amma. A crazy move. But I was safe in the hands of your creative genius. One psycho to another. Always! I respect you and also thank you for being so patient with me during shoot while you must be going through your own wild ride. It has been an honor. Thank you for pulling me in to be a part of your team and massive congratulations for the festival Jawaan is as a film to all of us."

Take a look at Ridhi's post here:

Speaking about her role Ridhi told India Today, "I'll be honest, I was very nervous about taking this up, but I didn't know any better. I didn't understand if I should do it, or I should not do it. The only thing I saw in it was that it was challenging for me. That's the only thing that pushed me to do it."

Revealing the reason behind choosing this role, Ridhi said, "At that time, I was shooting for like all those web series where I played significant roles, that's the time I got a call for this character, Kaveri. For me, I am a student of cinema and so, when I was told that Atlee wanted to meet me, it was a huge thing. They had started shooting back then. I remember when Atlee called me on set, SRK was on the floor, shooting. For me, the fact that a director of his stature took out time to meet me was huge."

Besides Jawan, Ridhi Dogra is known for her performances in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman and Asur.