Salman Khan And Atlee's Big Budget Film Shelved? Details Inside

Salman Khan and Atlee's much-awaited film has been put on hold due to date issues. The makers are planning to come up with a blockbuster pan-India film.

As per Pinkvilla, Atlee and Sun Pictures, the production house, were in talks with Tamil superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to play the role of Salman Khan's father.

The source said, “A6 with Salman Khan was always planned as a two-hero project, and the intent was to rope in two top names from the North and South to justify the mammoth budget of Rs 650 crore. While Salman Khan okayed the film, Atlee and Sun Pictures were confident to rope in either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth for the film. The conversations with both the giants of Tamil Cinema continued for over 6 months, but things didn't fall into place for multiple reasons.”

The source added, “Kamal Haasan wasn't too sure about playing the role of Salman Khan's father in the film, Rajinikanth is committed to shooting for Coolie and Jailer 2 until the start of 2026. He is on the verge of green-lighting another project post—Jailer 2, which means his dates are blocked till 2026.”

Reportedly, the makers are unable to find a suitable replacement for Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan.

“After both the conversations fell through, Atlee and Sun Pictures were looking for options all across but couldn't find an ideal replacement for Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. They wanted to cast someone who can bring in big revenue from Digital and Satellite in the local language (eg. Rajinikanth / Kamal Haasan in Tamil). Still, the options of senior superstars with that market value was limited,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar. The film is slated for an Eid release. It also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.