Shruti Haasan Shares Pics With "Appa" Kamal Haasan: "Missed You So Much"

Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan recently had a family reunion in Chennai. On Saturday, the actress shared glimpses of their meeting on Instagram.

The images featured the father-daughter duo posing for the camera. There were also solo shots of Kamal Haasan and some candid moments with his daughter. PS: do not miss their matching sunglasses.

The caption on the post read, "Appa. Missed you so much and so glad you're back in Chennai. I laughed so much my stomach still hurts."

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. The couple parted ways in 2002 and finalized their divorce in 2004. They also share another daughter, Akshara Haasan.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up about her parents' separation. She spoke about their divorce, how it affected her and the important lesson she learned from it.

The actress said, "See, I was born in a very beautiful family. Artistic, intelligent parents, and by the grace of God, lots of comforts. But I have seen the other side of it as well. When my parents split up, everything changed."

She added, "That's when I realised the value of financial independence, personality-dependent independence. Especially being a daughter and seeing that mumma walked out of a marriage, it taught me an important lesson on why it is important for a woman to be independent."

Shruti Haasan shared that despite their separation, she cherishes the bond her parents had during their happier times. "For me, when they were together and happy, they were the most beautiful couple I have ever seen," she said.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The Prashanth Neel directorial features Prabhas as the male lead. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha and Easwari Rao also play important roles in the project.