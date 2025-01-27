Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran Was Set To Direct Rajinikanth? Find Out What Happened Next

On Sunday, the star of Malayalam cinema, Prithviraj Sukumaran was present at the teaser launch of his upcoming directorial L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, revealed that he was once supposed to direct the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in a movie, but he couldn't get the script ready on time.

At the event, Prithviraj, who made his directorial debut with 2019's Lucifer, A. Subaskaran of Lyca Productions had once approached him for a project starring Rajinikanth under his banner.

"Subaskaran sir first reached out to me by allowing me to do a film for Lyca Productions, starring Rajinikanth sir. The opportunity was so good for a new director like me, and I tried my best to see if I could come up with something," he said.

"Subaskaran sir wanted the project to happen within a particular timeline. Since I'm a part-time director, I couldn't come up with a subject for the producer. So, that didn't happen," he clarified.

Even though that film didn't work out, it led to a friendship between the actor and Subaskaran. Here's what happened next.

"In the meanwhile, Subaskaran sir asked me, 'You can't direct a film for us with Rajini?' I said, 'Unfortunately I'm not able to (crack the idea)'. He asked me what I was doing next, and I told him, 'I'm doing a sequel to Lucifer, and it's a big dream that I've been harbouring ever since the release of Lucifer," Prithviraj stated.

"I gave him a rough outline of what the film is about. Subaskaran sir asked me, 'How can I be part of this dream of yours?' I wasn't expecting this. I'm thankful to him," he added.

The teaser launch event of L2: Empuraan was attended by the who's who of the Malayalam film industry - such as Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and actor-director Basil Joseph. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 27.

