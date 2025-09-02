Javed Akhtar Reacts To Kolkata Event Postponing: "Muslims Call Me <i>Kaafir</i>, Hindus Ask Me To Go To Pakistan"

Days after the state-run West Bengal Urdu Academy postponed its event after Muslim outfit Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind raised objections over Javed Akhtar serving as its chief guest, the noted lyricist and screenwriter on Tuesday said facing backlash for his outlook and views was nothing new for him.

In an interview with NDTV, Javed Akhtar said he constantly gets hate from both Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists.

"Some of them call me a jihadi and that I should migrate to Pakistan. Some say I'm a kaafir and I will 100% go to hell and I should change my name, that I don't have the right to have a Muslim sounding name.

"In the last 20-25 years, Mumbai Police has offered me protection at least four times on their own. I didn't ask for it. But they raised a threat perception, so they offered protection to me. Three out of four times it was because of some Muslim organisations or people and one time from the other side. This kind of reaction is nothing new for me," the screenwriter-poet said.

The event 'Urdu in Hindi Cinema', scheduled to start on August 31, was aimed at showcasing the contribution of Urdu to Indian cinema. Discussions, poetry recitations, and cultural performances had been planned. Javed Akhtar was to preside over a key mushaira on September 1.

According to multiple reports, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Kolkata unit had objected after Javed Akhtar was invited as the event's chief guest. Citing unavoidable circumstances, the Academy postponed the event.

In the interview with NDTV, Javed Akhtar said what else can be expected from fundamentalists.

"In our society, there are people who spew venom and they are present on both sides. I feel I'm a secular Indian and anything that is harmful for my society, I should be a responsible citizen and point it out. There should not be any half-truths.

"If it's the truth, it should be complete. Sometimes one side feels hurt, sometimes the other side feels hurt. Both sides remain angry. Thankfully, there are a lot of people who appreciate (what I have to say), respect me, and meet me with a lot of love and warmth. What can one do about it?" he added.

The 80-year-old cinema veteran also said many fundamentalists and naysayers challenge him for a debate.

"But how can I debate with someone who's not ready to listen? If you wanted me to debate, then you should have asked if I was coming for this function or not. Where you can exercise your power, you stop me from speaking out.

"And if I debate, you'll not be able to listen to it. You don't have any tolerance for it. Only people who can talk objectively and logically can debate. We can only communicate with each other through reason and rationality. Faith goes out of the ambit of reason. When you go beyond that, how can I talk to you?"

After the West Bengal Urdu Academy called off the event, activist Shabnam Hashmi came out in support of Javed Akhtar, hitting out at those legitimising platforms "run by the Muslim right" and offered to host an event for the writer-poet in Kolkata if he was open to it.

