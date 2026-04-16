Javed Akhtar Called Karan Johar 'Adamant, Weird' After Rejecting <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i>, Reveals Lyricist Sameer

Before lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Javed Akhtar was approached to write the lyrics for Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan and Javed had a tiff, leading Akhtar to walk away from the project.

In a recent chat, lyricist Sameer—who finally wrote the film's lyrics—dug up the old story and shared what actually transpired between Johar and Javed Akhtar.

During a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Sameer shared that Javed Akhtar called Karan Johar "weird" and "adamant" following their feud.

"He is a fatherly figure to me. I even spoke to him over the phone. I told him, 'Javed sahab, I hope you don't feel bad because you are senior to me, and I came to know that you were supposed to write for this film. I wish to take your permission—so are you writing for it, or aren't you?' He said, 'I am not writing it, and I would advise you too not to write for it because the director is weird and adamant and he doesn't listen.' I said I would talk to him later, but please tell me if you are doing it. He said, 'No, I am not at all doing it, Sameer,'" the lyricist recalled of his conversation with Akhtar.

Interestingly, it wasn't Karan Johar but Yash Chopra who reached out to Sameer with the offer for the Shah Rukh-Kajol film.

"Then I heard the story and liked it a lot. I didn't find anything bad in the title. The story was brilliant. And when I connected with the director's thought process during the two-and-a-half- or three-hour narration, I was very much impressed. I felt I should do this film. The star cast was great. Yash (Chopra) ji was also supporting him (Karan). Half of the time, he had grown up at Yash ji's place. He also did a small role in Aditya (Chopra)'s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. And I was called for the film by Yash Chopra, not by Karan Johar. He said that as Javed sahab isn't writing it, he has only two lyricists—Bakshi sahab and me—and Karan said he doesn't want to work with a buzurg writer and asked for a young writer. Then Yash ji suggested my name, and Karan readily agreed to meet me," said Sameer.

"That's how I got the film. I tried doing some good work. It has been declared the best music of the century. It is a blessing from God," he added.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai emerged as a blockbuster and became a pop culture phenomenon over the years. The film is also remembered for its melodious music. Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji's love triangle gave Karan Johar his first major success as a director.