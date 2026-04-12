Karan Johar Remembers Asha Bhosle: "I Was And Have Been The Massive Fan Of Her Voice, Personality"

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92. Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her death and shared details about paying final respects. He said, "My mother, Asha Bhosle, has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., people can pay their last respects at her residence..."

Her last rites will be held at 4 p.m. tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Director-producer Karan Johar shared an emotional message while remembering the legendary singer.

Sharing a graceful picture of the singer, Karan Johar wrote, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other—a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universes! I was and have been a massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality... Asha ji, your music will live on forever, and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power."

Karan Johar and Asha Bhosle's Collaboration

Asha Bhosle never sang for Karan Johar's films. Her iconic hit Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main with Abhijeet was from Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, on which Karan Johar worked as an assistant director.

But two years ago, Asha Bhosle—in her signature style—sang Karan Aujla's viral track Tauba Tauba at one of her concerts. The song was originally from Karan Johar's production Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Karan Aujla & Vicky Kaushal need to see this!"

The clip opens with Asha Bhosle on stage, singing the party number. But wait—there's more. She also recreates Vicky Kaushal's signature step.

Reacting to the video, Karan Aujla wrote in his Instagram Stories, "@asha.bhosle ji, the living goddess of music, just performed 'Tauba Tauba'... a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument."

He added, "This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together."

Asha Bhosle Admitted to Hospital

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Sharing a health update, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).

Also Read | Real Josh: At 91, Asha Bhosle Recreates Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba On Stage