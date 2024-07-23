Jasmin Bhasin's Health Update, Shared By Boyfriend Aly Goni. Pic Inside

Aly Goni shared this image. (courtesy: alygoni)

Jasmin Bhasin recently faced a painful ordeal after a mishap with her contact lenses caused corneal damage. On Monday, she shared how her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni supported her through the tough times, becoming her "eyes" and helping her cope with the pain. Recently, Aly shared a picture of Jasmine at the doctor's clinic, showing her getting her eyes tested. The image also shows a glimpse of her damaged eye. He also shared the actress' health update. He wrote, "Guys, please check your lenses before you use them and if possible, get rid of them. Do lasik. Take care of your eyes."

The incident occurred in Delhi on July 17 while Jasmin was there for an event. As she prepared for the occasion, an issue with her contact lenses impaired her vision.

Despite the pain, Jasmin attended the event wearing sunglasses the entire time. The Naagin 4 actress shared a sweet montage video with Aly, featuring unseen moments from their vacations and photoshoots. She captioned the post: "The last few days were extremely difficult, filled with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24/7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget the pain and reciting duas for me every minute."

Jasmin and Aly met during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and began dating after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin started her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam and has since starred in South Indian films like Beware of Dogs, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. She has also appeared in Punjabi films such as Honeymoon and Warning 2. Her television credits include shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Jab We Matched.

Meanwhile, Aly is currently seen in the show Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment.