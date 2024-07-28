Jasmin Bhasin Shares Health Update After Suffering From Corneal Damage: "Out Of Danger Zone"

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin who suffered a corneal damage earlier this month, has finally recovered from the injury. On Saturday, the actress shared a health update with her fans and followers on Instagram. Sharing a happy selfie, she wrote, “Finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone.” She also thanked her doctors and added, “Thank you for bringing this smile back on my face.” Take a look at what Jasmine Bhasin posted on her Instagram feed. For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin was under treatment for corneal damage after she wore lenses at a Delhi event.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Jasmin shared her ordeal in detail. Jasmin told ETimes, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything."

Last week, Jasmin shared a video with boyfriend Aly Goni and thanked him for "being her eyes" during the tough times. Jasmine wrote, "Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes , trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute." Take a look:

Jasmin Bhasin worked in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tashan-e-Ishq. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin made her debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She acted in films like Karoodpathi, Beware of Dogs, Dillunnodu, Ladies & Gentlemen, to name a few.