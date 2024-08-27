Janmashtami 2024: Ram Charan And Upasana's Festivities With Daughter Klin Kaara

We got a glimpse of Ram Charan's Janmashtami celebrations with family courtesy Upasana's Instagram stories. Upasana shared a picture of daughter Klin Kaara and she wrote, "Amma and Kaara. Sweet simple puja time. #happyjanmashtami." She shared another click of Ram Charan and pet pooch Rhyme. The caption read, "Joined by Nana and Rhyme." Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 20 last year in Hyderabad. They got engaged on December 11, 2011 and had a grand wedding ceremony on June 14, 2012.

See photos shared by Upasana here:

Last week, Ram Charan shared photos from Klin Kaara's first trip with her grandparents. "Memorable," he wrote.

ICYMI, a glimpse of Klin Kaara's first birthday celebrations. "Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I've watched this video a million times," Upasana wrote.

On their 12th wedding anniversary in June this year, Upasana shared this picture, also featuring Klin Kaara and she captioned it, "Here's to 12 years of togetherness! Thank you all for your love and wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude."

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday last year. In his next film, Ram Charan co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor. Photos from the grand RC16 launch went insanely viral.