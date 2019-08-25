Janmashtami 2019: Aamir Khan Helping Pint-Sized Son Azad Break Dahi Handi Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Aamir Khan with Azad (courtesy aamirkhan)

Highlights Aamir Khan shared a video from Janmashtami celebrations "Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami," he wrote Aamir celebrated the day with son Azad and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan, who surprises his fans with occasional Instagram posts every now and then, shared adorable updates from his Janmashtami celebrations with son Azad and his pint-sized and sent the Internet in a tizzy. Aamir Khan kept the caption for a cuteness overloaded photo with Azad simple: "Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami!" but his shenanigans in the video is just like every dad ever. In the video, seven-year-old Azad can be seen climbing on to Aamir Khan's back to help gain some height to reach the dahi handi. Little Azad adorably breaks the dahi handi (just that there was no dahi but a chocolate bar) as Aamir continues to encourage him. Once Azad safely climbs down, Aamir Khan grabs the chocolate and teases the little one.

The video also has a glimpse of Kiran Rao, who cheers for the father-son duo:

Aamir Khan is also a parent to Junaid and Ira (Aamir's children with first wife Reena Dutta) and all three of his children make up most of his Instagram posts.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which turned out to be a box office dud. Next up, he has the much talked-about Lal Singh Chaddha in the line-up, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan will be co-producing the film with Viacom18 Studios while the project will be helmed by Advait Chandan, who directed Secret Superstar. Aamir will reunite with Kareena Kapoor after Talaash in Lal Singh Chaddha.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.