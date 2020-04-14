Janhvi Or Khushi, Who Will Get Married First? The Kapoor Sisters Spill The Beans

Khushi and Janhvi in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: janhviP_kapoorofficial)

Highlights Khushi and Janhvi's video is trending on social media

Janhvi was last seen in Ghost Stories

Khushi is currently in Mumbai

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's quality time together is too much fun. The sister duo are trending big time for the "Who Is More Likely Challenge," an interactive social media activity, as a part of which, the users are supposed to answer a set of questions. Khushi and Janhvi also took the challenge on TikTok and answered all the questions diligently. When they were asked, "Who is likely to get married first?" Tthey pointed towards Khushi. "When they were asked, who will have kids first?" They had the same answer - Khushi. Both, Janhvi and Khushi seemed to have a similar school of thought, when asked about who has a better fashion sense (no points for guessing, Khushi again). Janhvi Kapoor's name popped up when the question "who spends the most money" was asked.

Check out the fun video here:

Janhvi Kapoor, by her own admission, thinks Khushi is the "cooler sister." Khushi Kapoor, who studies in New York, returned to Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak. A few weeks ago, Janhvi shared a note titled "Things I've Learnt After A Week Of Self-Isolation," an excerpt from which read, " I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world. I've learnt that I don't need a reformer to work out and stay fit."

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor is an actor and she debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, which performed fairly well at the box office. Khushi, who reportedly wanted to be a model, is also an aspiring actress. She flew off to New York in September, last year for higher studies.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the pipeline.