Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction To Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Being Name-Checked On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Janhvi and Kapil in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Mr & Mrs Mahi stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are Kapil Sharma's new guests on his Netflix chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a promo video shared by Netflix on Wednesday, the show's host Kapil Sharma is seen teasing Janhvi Kapoor. "Janhvi aap same interest wale life partner ko chunna pasand karengi ya jis shikhar pe aap hain (Would you like to choose a guy who has the same interest as you or are you or at the Shikhar at which you are)...," Kapil asked. Janhvi Kapoor couldn't help but blush and smile as Kapil name-checked her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on the show.

Check out the promo video here:

Sharing the promo video on social media, Netflix India captioned the post, "Get ready for sixers of laughter as Mr and Mrs Mahi, aka Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar, Rao meet Kapil and his gang. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show this Saturday 8 pm, only on Netflix ."

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Janhvi added during the episode, "I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film has been backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Sharan Sharma.