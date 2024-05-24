New Day, New Pics From Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi Promotional Tour

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post demands your full attention. The actress shared a "photo dump" featuring the promotional campaign of her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi. After bidding goodbye to Varanasi, she jetted off to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, urging her fans to watch the romantic sports drama. In the first few frames, we see her showcasing her gorgeous white and lavender ethnic OOTD. Up next, Janhvi is interacting with her fans. Missing her co-star Rajkummar Rao, the actress says, “We miss you, Mr Mahi.” There is also a collage of two pictures – in one of the images, she is posing in front of Ahmedabad's Atal Bridge, and the second displays her dining out with friends. Of course, Janhvi's BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was a part of the group. Moving ahead, a video shows Janhvi having fun in the stands while watching the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The last slide features the actress taking a nap. Phew!

In her caption, Janhvi Kapoor used the lyrics from Mr And Mrs Mahi's track Dekha Tenu and wrote, “A promo dump Jaipur and Ahmedabad ho Gaya hain dil bekarar ve aapka pyaar dekh ke.”

Reacting to Janhvi Kapoor's post, Orry wrote, “She is her her her.”

Before this, Janhvi Kapoor shared a set of BTS pictures from the sets of Mr And Mrs Mahi. Check them out:

Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about how challenging working on Mr And Mrs Mahi has been for her. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Dharma Productions, Janhvi spoke about the rigorous cricket training sessions that she went through and the injuries she sustained in the process. “It was a challenge, but a fun challenge. So I was like this will be the same like how different can it be? It was different. Nothing could have prepared me. I am the most unathletic, non-sporty person on the planet.”

Speaking about her injuries, Janhvi Kapoor added: “The first injury happened because of an inside-out. The second happened when I was doing a switch hit. Kadak (sound) (pointing towards the shoulder) popped up again and I put it back and I was just in shock. I was like, this can not happen again…I am not going to say it was smooth sailing. It was a little turbulent, especially because the physicality of it was very draining and taxing, mentally as well.”

Seconding this, director Sharan Sharma said: “So, we discovered she had something called MDI, which is multidirectional instability, which is something apparently very good for dancers, but not too good for cricketers. So now, in a span of two months, she has kind of torn up her ligaments in left and right shoulder. And now, we land up in a spot, we are like, ‘Okay, how do we make this film?' But I think we took a very wise call of doing all the correct rehab and giving her all the time needed to kind of recover from the injury.” Read all about it here.

Mr And Mrs Mahi will be released on May 31.