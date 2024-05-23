Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Pyaar In Mr & Mrs Mahi BTS Pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Ahead of Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Mr & Mrs Mahi's release, the actor shared some BTS pictures from the set. Needless to say, the pictures scream love, in the true sense of the term. In one picture, Janhvi and Rajkummar can be seen recreating the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose (no points for guessing which one). In another, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen smiling for the camera while Rajkummar makes a funny face. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Mr and Mrs Mahi ki kaahani, kuch tasveero ki jubani." Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor has been actively promoting her new film. She shared a reel in which she can be seen dancing to the song Dekhha Tenu a few days ago. Dressed in a pastel coloured anarkali, Janhvi can be seen moving like a magic in the video. Janhvi's BFF Orry wrote in the comments section, "Beauty, grace represents all the Indian states." A fan wrote, "Best." Another fan commented, "Beautiul." Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Dekhha Tenu hits me right in the feels." Take a look:

Dekhha Tenu is a new take on the evergreen track Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The original track (Say Shava Shava ) was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the lyrics were by Sameer Anjaan and it was sung by Udit Narayan. The new rendition has been composed and written by Jaani and it has been sung by Mohammad Faiz.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They earlier worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.