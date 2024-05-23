Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Having A Panic Attack On A Reality Show: 'Started Howling And Crying'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor revealed in a recent interview Mashable India's The Bombay Journey that she had a "panic attack" on a TV reality show during the promotions of her debut film Dhadak. Recalling the incident, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I went on a dance show once right after the incident (mom Sridevi's death) promoting Dhadak. It was still very fresh and everyone was very careful not to remind me of what had happened. They would go through all of the plans for the day and the show didn't tell us that they were planning a segment on mom. They played an AV consisting of all of mom's famous songs and dance numbers with her voiceover in an emotional scene. The kids started dancing and giving an homage, and it was quite beautiful, but it was too soon."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "I wasn't ready. I don't know what happened; I couldn't breathe anymore and started howling and crying and ran off the stage and went into my van, and had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all of that out. What they did was just took some other footage of me from another part where I was just clapping and pasted that as my reaction to this segment." Janhvi added that the segment where she broke down was later replaced by another shot.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.