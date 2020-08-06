Janhvi Kapoor Sums Up Her Different 'Moods Of Digital Promotions' In A Post

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will release on August 12

The film will release on Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in the film

Janhvi Kapoor, who awaits the release of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, shared a collage featuring multiple pictures of herself, on Instagram. Janhvi, dressed in a yellow kurta, can be seen be seen posing in a different manner in each picture. She captioned the post: "Many moods of digital promotions." In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor as the titular Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who, along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, were India's first women combat aviators to operate in the Kargil war zone on tiny IAF Cheetah helicopters.

This is the post we are talking about:

A few days ago, Janhvi shared a video with Gunjan Saxena on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "The most exciting, motivating and inspiring journey - discovering Gunjan Saxena." Check out the video here:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will release on Netflix on August 12, has been directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The makers of the film, described Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as "an inspiring true story of a simple girl with big dreams who stood her ground to rule the skies."

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.