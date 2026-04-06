Janhvi Kapoor Says She Was 'Depressed' After <i>Dhadak</i>: "Just Knew That I Sucked And People Hated Me"

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the film industry in 2018 with Dhadak. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter. The film earned approximately Rs 110.11 crore at the box office. Dhadak was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

In a recent podcast appearance, Janhvi revealed that she slipped into depression after the film's release.

What Janhvi Kapoor Said

Recalling her early days in the industry and speaking about Dhadak, Janhvi told Raj Shamani on his podcast, "You know, every time anyone talks to me about my first film, Dhadak, they are like, 'she was so good in it' or that 'we loved Dhadak' and 'you earned a lot of money'... But my memory of Dhadak was very different. I was depressed after Dhadak. I thought ho gaya and that packup hogaya (I am done). People hate me. I got all of my validation in my life from my mom. She went away. So I was like, okay, I'm going to shift that to the audience. And I was expecting some across-the-board acceptance, which I didn't know does not exist. I was only concentrating on the negative."

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, and Dhadak was released later that year in July.

Janhvi added, "I didn't concentrate or even acknowledge the fact that it was a very... I think it was the most commercially successful film with newcomers up until Saiyaara. It didn't even click to me that it was a hit. I just knew that I sucked and people hated me... Because I only looked at the negative, and that became my reality."

On the work front, Janhvi has Peddi in her kitty, in which she will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan.



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