Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Seeing Her 'Morphed Image On Porn Site': "This Is The Cost You've To Pay"

Janhvi Kapoor has always been vocal about the pressures of nepotism, social issues, and personal experiences with grief and public scrutiny. Recently, she addressed deeper issues regarding her AI-generated images circulating online. Despite trying to rationalise it as an online risk, the actress revealed that she still gets deeply affected.

In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani, Janhvi Kapoor recalled a disturbing experience from her teenage years. She revealed finding her morphed photo on a porn site when she was just 15.

“I don't know if it was a deepfake, but it was something like that. I saw a picture of me on a porn site. We had IT class in school, and boys used to go on those sites for fun. My pictures were on there. And this was in school. So that was a weird experience," she said.

She continued, “At some point, I was like — this is the cost you have to pay. There is no morality in a lot of these things with social media,"

Janhvi Kapoor On How Her AI-Generated Images Deeply Affect Her

In the same conversation, Janhvi, however, also admitted, “I am not at peace with it. There are visuals of me out there, even shared by official news pages, which are completely AI. I have never worn those clothes or been photographed like that."

Revealing how this affects her work, she elaborated, “It gets circulated as if it's something I've put out. That creates a certain kind of impression. If tomorrow I tell a director I'm not comfortable wearing something, someone can pull up those pictures and say, ‘But you've done this before.' Even if they don't say it, it makes you think."

“It upsets me, of course,” she said. But over time, she has found ways to deal with it. “I feel like I don't have that much of a voice to complain. There's this attitude — you've got so much in life, thoda seh lo, don't complain. So I don't think my voice has that credibility yet. There will be backlash, and it might take away from the cause," she expressed.

In addition to her, the actress revealed that several other women in the world of glam and glitz have also called out the deepfakes.