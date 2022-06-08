Next Stop On Janhvi Kapoor's Travel Diaries: Berlin. See Stunning Pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor may only be a few films old but her social media presence and fan following show her to be a bonafide star. Janhvi, on her part, keeps fans updated about her professional and personal updates on Instagram. Hours after she was spotted in Paris with Varun Dhawan, working on their next film Bawaal,Janhvi Kapoor has reached Berlin. We know this because the actress has shared a bunch of beautiful images from the city. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen dressed in a floral ensemble with her hair left open. In the caption, she said, “Hallo Berlin!”

While most fans could not stop staring at Janhvi Kapoor's stunning face, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor only has eyes for one thing – Janhvi's dress. In the comments, she said, “I'm stealing this dress.” Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions' Bedhadak.

See Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a bunch of images from Paris. In the caption, she said, “Au revoir (Good bye)!” See the post here:

Before that, Janhvi Kapoor shared another set of pictures from France. In them, she is seen exploring the city, visiting cathedrals and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the caption, she said, “Vive la France (Long live France)!” Replying to the post, Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor said, “Fomo.” Stylist Tanya Ghavri said, “You look like a doll bro.”

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor was also seen dancing to The Punjaabban Songfrom Varun Dhawan's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in a supermarket. In the caption, she wrote: "Supermarket mein Bawaal only because you dared me to Varun Dhawan ab bolo."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in a bunch of exciting projects such as Mr and Mrs Mahi, Mili and Good Luck Jerry.