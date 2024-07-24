Janhvi Kapoor On Being Hospitalised: "Wasn't In Any Condition To Speak, Walk Or Even Eat"

Janhvi Kapoor, who was hospitalised after food poisoning last week, in a recent interview with Times Now, shared her health update and opened up on her hectic schedule. The actress, who was recently discharged from the hospital, told Times Now, "Since before the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi started, I haven't really had a break. I've been traveling and I've shot three songs and I'm rehearsing for my fourth song now. I've done this within the span of a month and a lot of crazy travel and other things on the side." Sharing details of her health, the actress added, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic."

Janhvi added, "So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant."

The actress revealed that right before she boarded he flight, she "felt completely handicapped and paralyzed." The actress said, "Suddenly, a couple of hours before I was to board my flight to Hyderabad, I felt completely handicapped and paralyzed. I wasn't being able to go to the restroom on my own. I wasn't in any condition to speak walk or even eat. And so I really think it was a recalibration that I needed. I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital."

The actress will next be seen in Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.