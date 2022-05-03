Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Desi Diva Vibes In Green Saree. Dad Boney Kapoor Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has treated her Insta family to her stunning pictures in a desi avatar, and we can't take our eyes off. The actress is known for her sartorial choices, making her fans go gaga every time she shares a post. Recently, the actress has shared a series of photos on her Instagram in a saree. However, what caught our attention was her father, Boney Kapoor's comment. In the images, Janhvi looks gorgeous in a floral green saree paired with statement earrings. She kept her makeup game on point with tinted lips and mascara laden eyes.

In the caption, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a caterpillar emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Her father, Boney Kapoor, wrote "Ati Sundar," along with two heart emoticons, while Mrunal Thakur wrote "Sundar".

Here have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor, in an interview with Filmfare, revealed how his father, Boney Kapoor, is managing to be a single parent. Calling him best friend, she said, "I think it's new for papa but honestly, he's become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent. I don't know, I think that it's a very functional ecosystem, at least that's how I feel about my relationship with my dad. I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that me and him feel like a team and I like that he's my best friend."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.