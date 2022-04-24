Janhvi Kapoor Says Arjun Kapoor And Anshula's Presence In Her And Khushi's Life Has Made Them 'Secure And Stronger'

Janhvi, Arjun, Anshula and Khushi (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed how Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor brought change into her life. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's elder children from his first wife, Mona Shourie, while Janhvi and Khushi are from his second wife, Sridevi. Janhvi, in an interview with Filmfare, said that she gained two elder siblings at a later stage of her life. She added that Arjun and Anshula's presence in their (Janhvi and Khushi) lives has made them secure and strong individuals.

Speaking to Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I think having Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don't know who else can say that and I think that I'm extremely lucky and it doesn't get better than that."

For the unversed, after legendary actress, Sridevi's sudden death in 2018, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor supported Janhvi and Khushi in their challenging times. Earlier, they would rarely meet, but now all four share a strong bond, and their Instagram handles stand as proof.

Janhvi Kapoor also talked about how her father, Boney Kapoor, is managing to be a single parent. She said, "I think it's new for papa but honestly, he's become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent. I don't know, I think that it's a very functional ecosystem, at least that's how I feel about my relationship with my dad. I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that me and him feel like a team and I like that he's my best friend."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year- Good Luck Jerry and Mili. While her sister Khushi, on the other hand, is soon going to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archie, co-starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.