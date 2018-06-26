Janhvi And Khushi Join Arjun Kapoor For Midnight Birthday Celebrations. Pics Here

Highlights
- Arjun Kapoor kick-started his birthday celebrations at midnight on Monday
- Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor dropped by at Arjun's Mumbai residence
- Janhvi also made an adorable birthday post for Arjun on Instagram
After the intimate birthday celebrations, Arjun escorted Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor till the gate of his apartment and the trio were photographed taking off in their car. For the midnight birthday celebrations, Janhvi paired high-waist denims with a tee while Khushi sported an oversized sweatshirt with denim shorts.
Both Janhvi and Anshula uploaded stories on their Instagram profiles, in which Arjun can be seen blowing out candles on two delicious-looking cakes. They also uploaded birthday-greetings for their big brother with adorable captions. While Anshula Instagrammed a throwback photo with Arjun, Janhvi picked one from Sonam Kapoor's reception night.
Happy birthday Bhai You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You've always been our "protector" & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you've been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn't have you be any other way love you to infinity @arjunkapoor #MyNumeroUno #AlwaysByYourSide #BlessedWithTheBest #HeartAndSoul #MostFavorite #JuniorKapoors #OmgLookAtThoseEyes
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy with Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and also has Panipat in the pipeline.