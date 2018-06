Janhvi And Khushi Join Arjun Kapoor For Midnight Birthday Celebrations. Pics Here

Janhvi and Khushi at Arjun's birthday celebrations

Highlights Arjun Kapoor kick-started his birthday celebrations at midnight on Monday Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor dropped by at Arjun's Mumbai residence Janhvi also made an adorable birthday post for Arjun on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor flew into Mumbai just in time for his 33rd birthday - the actor was busy with the IIFA festivities in Bangkok, which wrapped with the main awards show on Sunday. Arjun kick-started his birthday celebrations at midnight on Monday with cake, candles and his family by his side. Arjun's sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor were part of his midnight birthday celebrations and so was their father Boney Kapoor. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona, who died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife and Janhvi is the eldest of their two daughters After the intimate birthday celebrations, Arjun escorted Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor till the gate of his apartment and the trio were photographed taking off in their car. For the midnight birthday celebrations, Janhvi paired high-waist denims with a tee while Khushi sported an oversized sweatshirt with denim shorts.Both Janhvi and Anshula uploaded stories on their Instagram profiles, in which Arjun can be seen blowing out candles on two delicious-looking cakes. They also uploaded birthday-greetings for their big brother with adorable captions. While Anshula Instagrammed a throwback photo with Arjun, Janhvi picked one from Sonam Kapoor's reception night. Apart from the being part of the IIFA festivities, Arjun Kapoor was also by Boney Kapoor's side, when he received Sridevi's Best Actress Award foron the big IIFA night. I t was a rather emotional moment for Boney Kapoor , who was visibly teary-eyed after he accepted the award and Arjun was spotted comforting his father on stage.On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy withandand also hasin the pipeline.