Janhvi And Khushi Join Arjun Kapoor For Midnight Birthday Celebrations. Pics Here

After the birthday celebrations, Arjun escorted Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor till the gate of his apartment

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2018 10:09 IST
Janhvi and Khushi at Arjun's birthday celebrations

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arjun Kapoor kick-started his birthday celebrations at midnight on Monday
  2. Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor dropped by at Arjun's Mumbai residence
  3. Janhvi also made an adorable birthday post for Arjun on Instagram
Arjun Kapoor flew into Mumbai just in time for his 33rd birthday - the actor was busy with the IIFA festivities in Bangkok, which wrapped with the main awards show on Sunday. Arjun kick-started his birthday celebrations at midnight on Monday with cake, candles and his family by his side. Arjun's sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor were part of his midnight birthday celebrations and so was their father Boney Kapoor. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona, who died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife and Janhvi is the eldest of their two daughters.

After the intimate birthday celebrations, Arjun escorted Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor till the gate of his apartment and the trio were photographed taking off in their car. For the midnight birthday celebrations, Janhvi paired high-waist denims with a tee while Khushi sported an oversized sweatshirt with denim shorts.
 
janhvi ndtv

Janhvi and Boney Kapoor outside Arjun's house

janhvi ndtv

Janhvi after celebrating Arjun's birthday

khushi ndtv

Khushi Kapoor was also there

arjun ndtv

Arjun Kapoor greeting the media

janhvi ndtv

Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor took off in their car



Both Janhvi and Anshula uploaded stories on their Instagram profiles, in which Arjun can be seen blowing out candles on two delicious-looking cakes. They also uploaded birthday-greetings for their big brother with adorable captions. While Anshula Instagrammed a throwback photo with Arjun, Janhvi picked one from Sonam Kapoor's reception night.
 

 
 

You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on


 


Comments
Apart from the being part of the IIFA festivities, Arjun Kapoor was also by Boney Kapoor's side, when he received Sridevi's Best Actress Award for MOM on the big IIFA night. It was a rather emotional moment for Boney Kapoor, who was visibly teary-eyed after he accepted the award and Arjun was spotted comforting his father on stage.
 


On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy with Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and also has Panipat in the pipeline.
 

