<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Vs Censor Board In Supreme Court Tomorrow: What We Know So Far

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan continues to make headlines. The H Vinoth directorial, earlier scheduled to premiere on January 9, has been pushed back due to certification issues. The action thriller is touted as the Tamil star's last movie before his political venture.

As per the latest update, the Supreme Court will hear Jana Nayagan's plea tomorrow, January 15. The case, seeking clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), was filed by the movie's production house, KVN Productions. According to a report by LiveLaw, the matter will be heard by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih.

Jana Nayagan Censor–Court Row: The Story So Far

The makers submitted Jana Nayagan for certification in December last year. The CBFC Examining Committee agreed to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate after recommending certain modifications. Following this, a revised version was sent back to the censor board on December 24.

On January 5, the CBFC Chairperson referred the movie to a Revising Committee after receiving a complaint, which was duly communicated to Jana Nayagan's producers. The complaint stated that the film contains certain emblems linked to the armed forces, which must be examined by experts.

On January 9, a single judge of the Madras High Court instructed the CBFC to grant Jana Nayagan its certification without further delay. The order was, however, challenged by the CBFC on the same day.

Subsequently, a division bench put the previous directive on hold, observing that the censor board was not given sufficient time to present its response. The matter is now scheduled to be heard by the High Court on January 20, while the Supreme Court will take up the case on January 15.

KVN Productions Issues Official Statement

On January 7, Jana Nayagan's production team issued a statement on X announcing the film's postponement “due to unavoidable circumstances beyond control”, requesting “patience and continued love” from fans.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is yet to publicly comment on the Censor Board–court row.