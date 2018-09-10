Jalebi Trailer: Rhea Chakraborty And Varun Mitra's Bittersweet Love Story

Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra in a still from Jalebi (Courtesy YouTube)

After unveiling the first poster of Jalebi - The Everlasting Taste Of Love, the makers are here with the trailer of the film featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi. What appeared to be a feel good romcom from the first poster, is certainly more intense than what the first look suggested. The 2.25 minute video gives us an insight into the lead pair's love story and the difficulties they face in their marital life. Rhea (Ayesha) plays a bubbly, impulsive copywriter, who falls for Dev, a tourist guide. Soon after their marriage their relationship hits a rough patch. The first half of the trailer perfectly encapsulates the love story of Ayesha and Dev, while the latter section introduces us to the conflict between the two.

Watch the trailer of Jalebi here.

VJ-turned-actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in 2017's Bank Chor, shared the trailer of the film on social media and wrote: "It's finally here, Jalebi trailer out now. Come see what happens 'after happily ever after.'"

The makers had previously shared the first poster of the film featuring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra. Rhea shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: "Cheesy and Complicated but love is something we all need. Proud to present the Jalebi poster. In cinemas on October 12, till then feel the love!"

Jalebi has been written by Kausar Munir and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj. Mahesh Bhatt, who is co-producing the film, in an earlier interview to IANS said: "Jalebi tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

Digangana Suryavanshi, who became a household name with serials like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Qubool Hai, is making her Bollywood debut with Jalebi. Digangana had also participated in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss.

Jalebi, which was initially scheduled to release on August 31, will now hit the screens on October 12.