Saif Ali Khan Attack: Jaideep Ahlawat Says He Sent A Message To Kareena Kapoor After The Incident

Jaideep Ahlawat has reacted to the shocking burglary incident at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra home. The actor said that he spoke to them via text.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “Direct baat nahi hui but maine message kia tha unko (I did not talk to them directly but I sent a text to them after learning about the incident).”

Jaideep Ahlawat also spoke about the family's privacy.

He said, “Ajeeb lagta hai dekhkar (It feels weird)...I recently saw a video of a reporter chasing the actor's car in an unsafe way to get the visuals...it's so dangerous. Thoda bhaut sabko sochna chahiye (Everyone needs to think a little).”

Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor shared the screen space in Jaane Jaan. The Netflix film also featured Vijay Varma.

Jaideep Ahlawat's comment comes at a time when Kareena Kapoor and the family have requested some privacy. The couple have also requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their children, reported Times Of India.

On the day of the attack (January 16), Kareena Kapoor issued a statement and said, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder on Thursday morning (January 16).

He was stabbed six times by a knife. The actor had neurosurgery and a plastic surgery to repair his wounds. After six days, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India and had been living under the false name Bijoy Das, for allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him.