Jagdeep's Son Jaaved Jaaferi: The Love He Got In Bollywood Is Being Reflected Today

Jaaved Jaaferi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: jaavedjaaferi )

"Our father gave 70 years to the film industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today," said Jaaved Jaaferi about his father, veteran actor Jagdeep, who died on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI. Jagdeep was 81. He died due to age related issues on Wednesday night at his Mumbai residence. Jagdeep, who was one of the most-loved actors of Bollywood, was best-known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in 1975 superhit Sholay and Bankelal Bhopali in 1994's cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

After the veteran actor's death, the members of the film fraternity remembered him with a whole lot of love on social media. Expressing gratitude for all those who showered his father with "love and respect," Jaaved Jaaferi told media: "There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn't reply to everyone...We thank you for your blessings and love. Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see."

Jaaved said the family isn't going on the Internet as they are "not in that frame of mind" but asked his fans to remember Jagdeep in their prayers, reported PTI. "On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us," he was quoted as saying by the news agency after attending the final rites of his father at a Mumbai crematorium on Thursday.

Jagdeep's final rites were attended by his sons Jaaved, Naved Jafri, the late actor's wife Sughra Begum and a couple of family members. Johnny Lever, who co-starred with Jagdeep in his first film - Yeh Rishta Na Toote - and then later in movies such as Soorma Bhopali, Mujrim and Ilaaka, was also pictured at the crematorium.

Jagdeep, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was known for playing comic roles in movies. He appeared in around 400 film, including his memorable turn as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. Jagdeep's other major roles were in Khilona, Brahmachari, Purana Mandir, Phool Aur Kaante, among others.

(With inputs from PTI)