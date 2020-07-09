Jagdeep Was 'Loved By Millions': Tributes From Sholay Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan And Others

Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay with Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Actor Jagdeep, best known as Soorma Bhopali of 1975 film Sholay, died due to age related issues at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Bollywood celebs, many whom co-starred with the actor in their respective films, remembered him on social media. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with Jagdeep in Sholay (along with Dharmendra), remembered the actor in his blog post: "Last night we lost another gem... Jagdeep... The actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away... He had crafted a unique individual style of his own .. and I had the honour of working with him in several films... the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah... A humble human.. loved by millions."

Writer lyricist Javed Akhtar, who co-wrote the character of Soorma Bhopali (with writer Salim Khan), summed up Jagdeep's journey in cinema - as a "winsome" child artiste in Do Bigha Zamin to playing "highly emotional and dramatic roles." He added, "Comedy was his second successful inning. Great talent, underused . Good bye, sir." Javed Akhtar's son Farhan also added, "Thank you for the years of entertainment and laughs."

Jagdeep saheb had first appeared on the screen as a winsome child Artiste in films like Do bigha Zameen . As a young man he played highly emotional n dramatic roles in films like Bhabi , patang . Comedy was his second successful inning . Great talent , underused . Good bye sir . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 9, 2020

RIP Jagdeep Sahab .. thank you for the years of entertainment and laughs. Deepest condolences to Javed, Naved & the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 9, 2020

Actors Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were among the first to tweet about the actor's death. Anil Kapoor, who co-starred with Jagdeep in Ek Baar Kaho, tweeted, "Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India... He was always extremely supportive and encouraging." Ajay Devgn added, "Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience."

Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family... pic.twitter.com/0ZXsridyL8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 8, 2020

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab's demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab's soul — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who shared a few scenes with Jagdeep in 2002 film Rishtey (co-staring Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor), shared a still from the film and wrote, "I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in Rishtey, such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human."

Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji's demise.

I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in Rishtey, such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being pic.twitter.com/1If675uKkZ — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 9, 2020

Abhbishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda and others also tweeted.

May you rest in peace Jagdeep sahab. Thank you for filling our lives with smiles. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 8, 2020

Thank you #Jagdeep sahab for enriching our lives with laughter and happiness that will be cherished for a lifetime. Rest In peace Sir. Deepest Condolences to the family, friends and millions of his fans(just like me). pic.twitter.com/jyrKFHq9Hw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 9, 2020

RIP #Jagdeep sir!

Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/yzLdD7qWfy — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 8, 2020

Very Sad news of Actor Jagdeep's demise. Watched him since my child hood. Thank you Jagdeepjee for making a whole generation laugh out loud. Will always remember him with a smile. My deepest condolences to @jaavedjaaferi and the Entire Family. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 8, 2020

Rest in peace #Jagdeep saab .. thank you for all the entertainment pic.twitter.com/S4uTY8kyyp — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 8, 2020

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Jagdeep, born Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, also featured in movies like Purana Mandir, Andaz Apna Apna, Life Partner, Bombay To Goa, Phool Aur Kaante, Shahenshah. He was last seen in 2012 movie Gali Gali Chor Hai.

He featured in over 400 films in a career spanning over six decades.