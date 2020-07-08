Actor Jagdeep Dies At 81; 'He Brought So Much Joy To The Audience,' Tweet Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor

Jagdeep was best known for comic roles (courtesy Twitter)

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his roles in films such as Sholay, Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna, died at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday. He was 81. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues," filmmaker Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told news agency PTI. Jagdeep is survived by his wife, daughters and sons, among them actors Jaaved Jaaferi and TV personality Naved Jafri. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, the legendary actor was popularly known as Jagdeep, his stage name. Among cinephiles, Jagdeep was best identified as Soorma Bhopali from Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's 1975 film Sholay, as Machchar from 1984 film Purana Mandir and as Bankelal Bhopali (Salman Khan's father) in Salman and Aamir Khan's 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. In 1988, Jagdeep also directed the film Soorma Bhopali based on his character from Sholay.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor were one of first celebs to mourn the legendary actor on Wednesday night. "Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India... I was his huge fan and was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho and many more films... he was always extremely supportive and encouraging... sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to my friend Jaaved and family," tweeted Anil Kapoor. Ajay Devgn remembered actor Jagdeep in a tweet, writing: "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab's demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab's soul."

Jagdeep stepped into acting as a child artiste in 1951 movie Afsana and also worked as a child actor in films such as Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, Aar Paar, Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Do Bigha Zamin and Munna. He rose to prominence as a leading actor with films such as Bindiya, Bhabhi and Barkha. Jagdeep's performance in the 1968 movie Brahmachari established him as a comic. Jagdeep also starred in several horror films, some of which include hit films like 1984 movie Purana Mandir and 1985's 3D Saamri.

Jagdeep was last seen in 2012 movie Gali Gali Chor Hai, in which he played the role of a police constable. In the latter part of his career, Jagdeep featured in movies such as Life Partner, Bombay To Goa and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Jagdeep's filmography from the nineties and eighties includes films such as China Gate, Hasina Aur Nagina, Phool Aur Kaante, Insaan Bana Shaitan, Andaz Apna Apna, Shahenshah, Qurbani and Phir Wohi Raat , among others.

