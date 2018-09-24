Jacqueline Fernandez's Million Dollar Smile Hasn't Changed A Bit Since She Was Little

Jacqueline Fernandez Instagrammed this photo (courtesy jacquelinef143)

Looks like Thursday came early for Jacqueline Fernandez, who shared a major, major blast from the past on her Instagram. Little Jacqueline's infectious smile in the throwback photo will indeed drive your Monday blues away. In the sepia toned frame, a much younger version of Jacqueline can be seen posing with her father Elroy Fernandez. Jacqueline's childhood memory appears to be from one of her church visits with her father - she is cute as a button in a white gown with a tiara but it is her smile indeed that spills the beans on who the little version of the celebrity is. "The good old days! Who remembers pagers/beepers?" captioned Jacqueline.

Shared on Monday afternoon, Jacqueline Fernandez's photo garnered over 230,433 likes in just an hour.

Earlier this year, Jacqueline treated us to yet another throwback photo as a greeting for Sinhalese New Year, an auspicious day to mark the beginning of a new year for Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan actress shared an old photo of hers, in which she can be seen in a saree, draped in traditional Kandyan manner. So cute!

We would like to point out something here - several years later, Jacqueline's million dollar smile is the biggest give-away when it comes to identifying her in old snaps. Her smile is still the same!

Here's the secret to her infectious smile: "Why do I smile? Even when things around me are not going according to plan most of the time? Cuz there are so many things in life that are worth giving my attention to that are beautiful and real and pure.. I hope even despite all the difficulties your lips never realise it, I hope they are always smiling," she wrote in a note.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Race 3 and has Drive with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. This year, Jacqueline also made a special appearance in the renewed rendition of Ek Do Teen for Baaghi 2.