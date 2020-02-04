Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals 'One Thing' About Salman Khan That Fans Don't Know

A picture from the sets of Race 3 (courtesy: jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is close friends with Salman Khan, revealed a secret about him in an interview with news agency IANS. On being asked about "one thing" that fans don't know about, the 34-year-old actress, who has co-starred with Salman Khan in the 2014 blockbuster Kick, said, "I don't think there is anything that I specifically know." However, she opened up about the "one thing" that she knew and said, "Since I have worked so closely with him, he doesn't get any time to sleep." Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for new episodes of Bigg Boss 13. He returned to host to show this year as well.

Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe, which is directed by Prabhu Deva. He will also be featuring in Sher Khan, which will be directed by Sohail Khan. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is also Salman Khan's next in line.

Talking about Salman's busy schedule, Jacqueline was quoted as saying, "He is working in the morning, afternoon and night." She added, "He is either on a flight or he is travelling to set for Bigg Boss shoot or shooting a song. He is always working." The Roy actress shared some advice for Salman Khan, "Please get some rest," as reported by IANS.

Salman and Jacqueline have together featured in movies like Race 3 and Kick. In the 2018 film Race 3, Salman Khan featured as Sikander, who falls in love with Jessica's character being played by Jacqueline Fernandez. Kick was a hit in the year 2014. Reportedly, the actress has signed for a sequel of Kick alongside Salman Khan, however, no official announcement has been made.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in a Netflix original film Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also been roped in for another Netflix original named Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her debut in a web-series. Mrs Serial Killer will be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

(With IANS Inputs)