Salman Khan Books Eid 2021 With New Film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan in Mumbai on Eid

Highlights Salman Khan tweeted about his next movie

The film will be directed by Farhad Samji

It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman Khan dropped a dabangg surprise on Friday. The 54-year-old actor announced his new film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with a simple tweet. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also gets the writing credits for the film. Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji has been roped in to helm Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Here's what Salman Khan tweeted to give us TGIF feels: "Announcing my next film... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali... story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... directed by Farhad Samji." Salman Khan, who is known for booking Christmas and Eid holidays for big releases every year, made an advance booking for 2021, like he wrote in his tweet.

Read Salman Khan's tweet here:

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala@NGEMovies@farhad_samji@WardaNadiadwala@SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Salman Khan's announcement comes months after he confirmed that he's no longer part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much talked about movie Inshallah. Sometime in September, Salman told news agency ANI: "Currently, Inshallah is not being made. Inshallah will be made but at least not with me." However, he had also assured fans that: "A film will definitely come on Eid. First, it (Dabangg 3) will come on December 20, then a film will come on Eid also," PTI quoted him as saying. Salman was to co-star with Alia Bhatt in Inshallah.

In 2019, Salman Khan released Bharat on Eid and Dabangg 3 on Christmas, both of which scored decent numbers but stopped short of living up to the hype generated by Salman Khan films. Salman is concentrating on his next film Radhe, which will be directed by Prabhu Deva, who also helmed Dabangg 3. Radhe also stars Salman's Bharat co-star Disha Patani along with Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe is expected to release on Eid, in May this year.