Salman Khan Surprises Dabangg 3 Co-Star Kichcha Sudeep With A BMW M5

Kichcha Sudeep shared this on Instagram (courtesy kichchasudeepa)

Highlights "Sweetest gesture," Kichcha Sudeep wrote in a post

"Thank you for the love you have showered on me," he added

"It was an honour to have worked with you," he also said

Salman Khan, known for sending generous gifts to his friends and co-stars, did something similar recently. Salman Khan "surprised" Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep with a BMW M5, who then shared a thank-you note for the superstar on Instagram. The South star, who played the antagonist in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, shared pictures from the evening when Salman Khan dropped by his residence along with the brand new car for a quick visit. "Good always happens when you do good. Salman Khan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5... sweetest gesture," Kichcha Sudeep wrote in his post.

Dedicating his post to Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep added: "Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with you and to have had you visit us."

Kichcha Sudeep, who is a superstar himself, has confessed being in awe of Salman Khan always. He has consistently been part of the Dabangg film series, playing the villainous Balli Singh in each part.

After the release of Dabangg 3, Salman handed over a precious jacket from his own collection to Kichcha Sudeep, who shared this post on Instagram: "A line Salman Khan sir said when he put this jacket on to me. 'I never thought I would ever part with this jacket.' He got his favourite pet's pic painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank you for this love sir."

Dabangg 3 remains Salman Khan's last film, which made over Rs 137 crore in two weeks. Next up, he has the film Radhe in the pipe-line.