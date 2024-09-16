Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Singing Debut With Single <i>Stormrider</i>

Surprising audiences once again, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has now made his singing debut with single Stormrider. Jacqueline will be seen picking up the mic with her debut single Stormrider, released in collaboration with LA

Titled Stormrider, Jacqueline's debut single is produced in association with LA-based record label Myst Music. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline treated fans with the teaser of the song and captioned the post, which read, "This is just the beginning #Stormrider."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)



Jacqueline shared the inspiration behind her debuting in the world of music in a press note shared by her team, "Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs, and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance."

Sharing what music means to her, the actor stated, "For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me. Music has always been my way of expression, and now I get to share my voice and story with the world."

The music video is slated for launch on September 20.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jacqueline Fernandez will share screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film 'Fateh'.

'Fateh', which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

Jacqueline will also headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the star-studded cast Neil Nitin Mukesh , Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar , Santana Roach , Yukti Tareja , and Arnav Maggo .

Not only this, she has also joined the star cast of 'Housefull 5'.

The film will feature an exciting lineup of leading ladies, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.