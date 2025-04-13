<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Sunny Deol's Film - Rs 30 Crore Mark

The box office numbers for Jaat saw a jump on its first Saturday. On Day 3, the film, headlined by Sunny Deol, raked in ₹10 crore in the domestic market, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the action-thriller has collected a total of ₹26.5 crore.

Jaat recorded an overall 16.70% Hindi occupancy on April 12, the report added. Breaking it down: morning shows saw 7.53%, afternoon shows clocked in at 15.97%, evening shows hit 16.85% and night shows peaked at 26.43%.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note about the day 2 box office collection of Jaat. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he wrote, “After a partial holiday boost on Thursday [#MahavirJayanti], #Jaat witnessed the expected decline in collections on Friday – a regular working day... Urban markets continued to underperform, while mass circuits recorded only a marginal drop on Day 2.”

The trade analyst added, “All eyes are now on the extended weekend, from Saturday to Monday... The #Baisakhi weekend, followed by #AmbedkarJayanti [on Monday], offers #Jaat a golden opportunity to bounce back and post a solid total over the extended weekend. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr. Total: ₹ 16.62 cr.”

All eyes are now on the… pic.twitter.com/uskXFUJAbF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2025

Jaat narrates the story of a remote coastal village in Andhra Pradesh, where a brutal criminal named Ranatunga (played by Randeep Hooda) rules with fear. Things take a turn when an outsider – Sunny Deol's character, Jaat – enters the scene and decides to take him on. What follows is an intense showdown that sees Jaat restore peace and order to the troubled village.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Jaat has been produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.