Ittefaq: Sonakshi And Dad Shatrughan Sinha 'Say No To Spoilers' Ahead Of Film's Release

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her upcoming thriller film Ittefaq, co-starring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna, which releases this Friday. The 30-year-old actress posted a video featuring herself and actor-politician father Shatrughan Sinha on Instagram. In the video, posted by Sonakshi, the duo are saying khamosh to all the spoilers coming your way, ahead of Ittefaq's release. With the #SayNoToSpoilers hashtag alert, Sonakshi also reminded her fans and followers about the film's release. "Khamosh to all the spoilers coming your way. Watch #IttefaqThisFriday at a cinema near you and #SayNoToSpoilers #Khamosh #ittefaqnov3," Sonakshi Sinha writes on the video.
Ittefaq is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1969 film of the same name and the new version will be directed by Abhay Chopra, BR Chopra's grandson, who produced the original film. Sonakshi Sinha in an interview with news agency PTI told that Shatrughan Sinha was first offered 1969's Ittefaq but Rajesh Khanna eventually played the lead role. Of this she said, "My dad was supposed to do the original Ittefaq and I am there in the remake version, so it's a big thing for me. I think life has come full circle to me."
The Dabangg actress added, "I am upset that I have been the quintessential good girl of Hindi cinema. There are two sides to me and that is what attracted me to do the film," reports PTI.
Sidharth, Sonakshi and Akshaye's Ittefaq will be co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and BR Films.
The film's trailer, which was released earlier this month, has already received much appreciation. The makers of the film are also back with the redux of Raat Baaki Baat Baaki song which is titled Ittefaq Se. The film will hit the screens on November 3.
