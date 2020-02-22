'It's Happening': The One Where The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Cast Reunites

Jennifer Aniston shared this image. (Image courtesy: jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston and other F.R.I.E.N.D.S stars had us at "it's happening." Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to reunite for 25th anniversary for an exclusive unscripted special on the streaming platform HBO Max (which will launch in May). On Saturday, Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow posted throwback pictures featuring the cast from the sitcom's early days on their respective Instagram profiles and the caption on it read: "It's happening....." According to a Variety report, each star is expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special.

Meanwhile take a look at Jennifer Aniston's post here:

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together - we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire F.R.I.E.N.D.S library," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said in a statement.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the game-changing F.R.I.E.N.D.S is undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms ever. The show first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. 25 years later, it's still a hit on streaming platforms.

The iconic F.R.I.E.N.D.S ran for 10 superhit seasons and made stars of its six principal actors - Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matthew Perry as Chandler and Matt Leblanc as Joey. The sitcom followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk.