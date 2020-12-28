'It's Because Of Him Where I Am Today:' Amit Sadh's Thank You Note To Sonu Sood

Amit Sadh shared this image. (courtesy theamitsadh)

Highlights "Will work harder to make you prouder," tweeted Amit Sadh

"I think he has been doing this from many, many years," he added

"Bhai you were born to rule," replied Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in headlines for his humanitarian work this year, gave TV star Amit Sadh his first break. In a series of tweets, Amit Sadh thanked Sonu Sood and said that it's because of the Dabangg actor that he is where he is today. Amit Sadh recently reacted to a link shared by Sonu Sood, which was about his book I Am No Messiah . Thanking Sonu Sood, Amit Sadh wrote: "Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many, many years."

Sonu Sood, who shared screen space with Amit Sadh in the 2012 film Maximum, replied to Amit Sadh's tweet and wrote: "Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap."

Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years. https://t.co/B7vBz67T3J — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Amit Sadh thanked Sonu Sood once again and added, Sonu bhai Thank you for your words ... They mean so much to me and I will work harder to make you prouder and thank you for leading the right way and for all the inspiration. Hope we meet soon! Lots of love."

Sonu bhai .. thankyou for your words ... they mean so much to me ... and I will work harder to make you prouder ...

And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love https://t.co/Am0ffzvkxH — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Amit Sadh became a household name with the TV show Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. He also participated in the first season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. His breakout movie was the 2013 film Kai Po Che!, in which he co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This year, Amit Sadh featured in Breathe: Into the Shadows and Avrodh: The Siege Within. He also starred in the Shakuntala Devi biopic, in which Vidya Balan played the titular role.