It's A Match: Isha Ambani And Radhika Merchant Brought The Same Bag To Dior Show At Gateway Of India

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani at the Dior Mumbai show.

Luxury giant Christian Dior picked Mumbai as the new spot to showcase its India-inspired pre-fall fashion show. The event took place at Mumbai's Gateway Of India on Thursday night. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani attended the event with her to-be sister-in-law Radhika Merchant (she is engaged to Isha's brother Anant Ambani). The duo wore pastel outfits to the event and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Also, both Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani were seen carrying the same Dior bag to the event.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative director of Christian Dior, checked into Mumbai earlier this week and she met Rekha ahead of the grand fashion gala. "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour," Maria Grazia Chiuri captioned the post. Rekha was dressed in her signature saree at the event.

Maria Grazia Chiuri also gave a shout out to all the models who walked the ramp last night. Actor Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra was among them. "And it's done! thank you Mumbai for having us and thank you to the 99 wonderful girls who walked the show," wrote Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Coming back to the extensive guest list at last night's Dior show, other than Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Shweta Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Natasha Poonawalla were also present at the event. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, actor Poorna Jagannathan, musician Anoushka Shankar also attended the event.