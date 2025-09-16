It's A Boy For <i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Actor Rohit Purohit And Wife Sheena Bajaj. See Post

Television's beloved couple, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj, have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcomed a baby boy into their family. The actors shared the heartwarming news on their Instagram handle.

What's Happening

Rohit and Sheena announced the arrival of their son with a heartfelt post that read, "It's a boy #Blessed." Alongside the message, they shared a photograph of Rohit lovingly caressing Sheena's baby bump. Another slide showed the duo posing together with the message, "Thank you for your love, support, and blessings! Rohit & Sheena."

As soon as the post went up, celebrities and fans showered the new parents with congratulatory messages and blessings. The joyous news has sparked celebrations across the television fraternity, especially among Rohit's fans who know him as Armaan from the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Background

The couple had first revealed their pregnancy news earlier this year on April 30, through a sweet social media post. Holding up a sign that read, "Mommy and Daddy. Expecting in 2025," they expressed their happiness and gratitude to their fans.

Leading up to their baby's arrival, the couple celebrated a beautiful baby shower and shared glimpses from the intimate bash online. Sheena had also been open about her pregnancy journey, sharing how it brought with it sleepless nights, discomfort, and restlessness.

In one of her posts, she wrote, "There have been quite a few changes in our lives lately - one of the biggest being the many sleepless nights we're experiencing," while adding that despite the challenges, she and her husband were preparing wholeheartedly to welcome their little one.

Now, with the arrival of their baby boy, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have officially embraced the joys of parenthood.

(With inputs from IANS)