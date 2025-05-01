<i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Actor Rohit Purohit, Wife Sheena Bajaj Are Expecting First Child. See Announcement Post

Congratulations, Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit. The couple, who got married in 2019, are expecting their first child together. On Wednesday, the mom-to-be announced the happy news on social media.

Sheena Bajaj uploaded a heartwarming video of her maternity shoot on Instagram. The clip opens to a cardboard banner with the words, “We Have Big News” written on it.

The video is replete with candid moments of Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit. The pair can be seen twinning in pink outfits. Sheena flaunts her baby bump in a ruffled dress. Her husband complements his ladylove in a crisp suit.

“We're expecting 2025 to be a great year,” read another beautifully decorated poster. The banner came with colourful imprints of baby feet.

The video ends on a sweet note with Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit displaying a chalkboard. The words “Mommy & Daddy” are written on it.

The caption said, “Need your prayers, blessings. Please bless us. That's all we need. Praying to God for the strength and courage to face the motherhood chapter of my life. Please pray my journey sails smoothly. Sharing the biggest news with my fans in the initial months of my pregnancy.”

In a separate entry, Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit pose for a lovely photo session. Sheena's pregnancy glow lights up her face. She caresses her baby bump, wearing a black gown.

Rohit Purohit gives his wife a warm hug. The actor is dressed casually in a white T-shirt and pink trousers. “Need your prayers and blessings,” read the side note.

Sheena Bajaj, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed that her pregnancy was nothing short of a miracle.

She said, “It's the happiest phase for us! Long-awaited, after a few tough years where I was struggling with multiple health issues and we both as a couple wanted to take our family forward. It's no less than a miracle for us.”

Sheena Bajaj rose to fame with the 2011 sitcom Best of Luck Nikki. She was last seen in Vanshaj on Sony SAB. Meanwhile, Rohit Purohit is working on the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.